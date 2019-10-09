|
|
ISLAND LAKE - Helena Kozlowski, age 95, was a resident of Island Lake, IL for 30 years. Helena was the beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of George, John, Christine (Richard Doroba) Kozlowski and the late Richard; cherished grandma of Jason (Kim) Kozlowski, Katie (Brian) Wojtanowski, Brianna and Jon Kozlowski, Anne Schulz and Lea Doroba; proud great-grandma of Andrew, Alyssa and Olivia Kozlowski and Amber and Brynn Wojtanowski; dear sister of Krystyna Wronska; fond aunt of many. Helena was born April 6, 1924 in Poland and passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Wauconda Care Center. Helena was a member of Transfiguration Parish in Wauconda, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral service Friday, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment Transfiguration Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association-www.alz.org. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019