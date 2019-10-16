Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Ghost Church
254 N Wood Dale Rd
Wood Dale, IL 60191
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
254 N. Wood Dale Rd.
Wood Dale, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
254 N. Wood Dale Rd.
Wood Dale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELENA STYLSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELENA STYLSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELENA STYLSKI Obituary
WOOD DALE - Helena Stylski, age 91, Wood Dale passed peacefully on October 13th. Beloved wife of the late Tomasz; loving mother of Halina (Raymond) Henek and the late Edward (Janine) Stylski; cherished grandmother of Tammy (Dan), Todd (Dawn), Tommy (Stephanie), and Alyssa; and great-grandmother of Zackary, Zoe, Natalie, Jack, Brooklyn, Troy, Tyler, and Dante. Our beloved will always be remembered for her strength and love for her family. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am Thursday, October 17 at Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Rd., Wood Dale. Funeral mass will immediately follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.