WOOD DALE - Helena Stylski, age 91, Wood Dale passed peacefully on October 13th. Beloved wife of the late Tomasz; loving mother of Halina (Raymond) Henek and the late Edward (Janine) Stylski; cherished grandmother of Tammy (Dan), Todd (Dawn), Tommy (Stephanie), and Alyssa; and great-grandmother of Zackary, Zoe, Natalie, Jack, Brooklyn, Troy, Tyler, and Dante. Our beloved will always be remembered for her strength and love for her family. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am Thursday, October 17 at Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Rd., Wood Dale. Funeral mass will immediately follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019