HELGA H. SHELDON
BUFFALO GROVE - Helga H. Sheldon, age 79, born in Nuremberg, Germany and a longtime resident of Buffalo Grove, and beloved wife of Donovan Sheldon, passed away peacefully on October 16. Helga is survived by her adoring husband, Donovan of 59 years; caring loving mother of two sons (Robert and Steven) and daughter (Christina); grandmother to Kristin, Eric, Liam, Caitlin, Brian, and Ashlyn; stepgrandmother to Brad, Brooke, and Blair; great-grandmother to Jack and Conor; loving sister to Anneliese and brother, Helmut. Helga enjoyed a career as an administrative assistant at an accounting firm and enjoyed her sewing, ceramics, and garden clubs. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband and extended families. The visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. and a church service will follow. Both services will take place at Kingswood Methodist Church (401 Dundee Rd., Buffalo Grove). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helga's name to the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsychicago.org) in honor to her grandson, Liam.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Kingswood Methodist Church
OCT
24
Service
02:30 PM
Kingswood Methodist Church
