Helmut Mueller, born Herbert Woldemar Helmut Krause in 1935 in Leipzig Germany departed to his Heavenly Home on September 8, 2019 after a short time in hospice care. While his mesothelioma was discovered in April of 2018, he underwent chemotherapy and other treatments with varying success until June of 2019. He was surrounded in his final days by multiple family members including his wife, children, grandchildren, son-in-law, cousins, hospice staff, pastor, neighbors and his beloved granddog Zoey. He was a talented man, having come to the United States by boat in 1955, from WWII Germany where he was a displaced person for several years. He studied auto mechanics in Berlin. He lived with his Uncle Herbert, Aunt Irene and cousins Paul and Julie before joining the US Air Force in 1956. When he was on leave from his post in England, he traveled to Germany, where he met Waltraud Reimann, through a mutual aunt and cousin. They fell in love and married one week after her arrival in January 1961 in the United States at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chicago. In June of 1962, they welcomed Christine and then in July 1967 Gustav Adolph (Gus). Helmut worked at various translating then drafting then engineering positions in Chicago and the Northwest suburbs until 1994. He remained a Santa's helper and photographer at Northwest Community Hospital for many years. Upon retirement he became more involved with volunteering including at Lutheran Church Charities including the Lutheran Emergency Response Team and with the Comfort Dogs. He also kept busy attending school and sports activities for the couple's four grandchildren. He continued his ushering duties at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palatine until his illness no longer allowed it. He continued vegetable gardening until the week before his death. He is preceded in death by his mother Elfriede, his beloved uncle Herbert, and his dear friend John Fabel. He is survived by his wife Waltraud(Trudy), children Christine (Donald Winsauer) and Gustav "Gus", grandchildren Patty and Daniel Winsauer and Ashley (engaged to Evan Wardlow) and Brittany Mueller. He has 2 surviving sisters Edith Lukac in Lima, Peru and Ingeborg Muller in the Canary Islands of Spain. He has several cousins near and dear to him including Pat and Paul Krause of Highwood, IL, Juliann and Rolf Smith of Fredericksburg, TX and Jobst Dieter Brombach in Germany. He was and his family is appreciative of help and support during his illness and life from neighbors, especially Pete and Loni and Jay and Cheryl. He leaves behind many friends at Immanuel Palatine and Trinity Lutheran in Rolling Meadows and his work and retirement friend Joe Klein. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11 at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchhoff, Rolling Meadows from 4-8pm and from 10-11 am Thursday, September 12 before the funeral services at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Rd., Palatine with service at 11 am. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Church Charities, 3020 Milwaukee Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. Infoemation, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019