Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
SCHAUMBURG - Henriette A. LaFriske (nee Thiebaut), 91, of Schaumburg for 40 years. She was born in St. Nicholas de Port, France and passed away peacefully at her home on May 5, 2019. Henriette was the beloved wife of Ronald J. LaFriske for 62 years; loving mother of Kenneth R. (Ann Marie) LaFriske and Nancy R. (David) Downing; cherished grandmother of Scott W. and Kevin J. LaFriske and loving daughter of the late Berthilde C. Chassatte and the late George A. Thiebaut. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday June 22 from 1pm until the time of service at 3pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Memorial contributions may be made to . Info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com. Arrangements made by Millennium Cremation Care.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
