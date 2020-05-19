|
|
Henry A. "Hank" Zwierzyna, 85, passed away peacefully May 15, 2020 in Chicago. Visitation held Wednesday, May 20 from 10:00am until time of Prayer Service at 11:00am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Schaumburg. For information, 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020