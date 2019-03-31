Henry Albert "Mick" Klucina of Woodridge, Illinois, age 87, died March 21, 2019 in Bolingbrook, Illinois, from injuries sustained during an automobile collision. He was preceded in death by son Jeffrey and survived by son Craig (Christine Perri), daughter Carrie Foley (John), grandson Jeffrey Foley and longtime partner Rosemary Cook. He was born on September 17, 1931, in Chicago to Henry and Rose (Novy) Klucina. Raised on lentils during an impoverished childhood due to the early death of his father, he vowed to never eat them again. A US Army vet, he served in the Korean War from 1950-1953. Returning stateside, he later led his family in a daring escape from Berwyn, IL, to then rural Woodridge, so that his children might experience something other than concrete and asphalt. Blue-collar union man through and through, he spent long hours behind the wheel of a truck and raised his family in middle-class comfort. In retirement, Mick always sought to keep busy and regularly employed his handyman skills for family and friends in need. His Canadian fishing trips with pal Bob "Blowbiscuits" Fabian were a source of many tales. How many black fly bites could one man suffer in remote Canada* Mick knew and went back for more. He will be remembered fondly by many. At his request, his funeral services will be conducted in private. A generous man until the end, he asked that folks give thanks for the blessings in their lives and share with those who may have less. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary