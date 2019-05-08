Henry Anthony "Hank" Mackowiak, long time resident of Rolling Meadows, passed away on Sunday, May 5th, 2019, after a brief illness. Born June 12, 1932 and the youngest of seven siblings, Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Anna Mackowiak, and his wife Lois (Gale). Hank is survived by his sister Florence Middleton of Clearwater FL, beloved companion Sharon Reher of Buffalo Grove, IL, daughters Gail (Ken) Rothacker of Rolling Meadows IL, and Gwen (Dennis) Grottola of Lakewood Ranch FL. Also survived by grandchildren Greg (Moriah) Rothacker of Cary IL, and Kim Rothacker of Morton IL. Hank was blessed to have been able to meet his sweet great-granddaughter Elsie Jean Rothacker. Hank served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Working as both a butcher and manager, Hank retired after a 35 year career at Jewel. Hank enjoyed fishing, golfing, the Chicago Cubs, and playing cards with the guys at the Senior Center. In retirement, Hank grew to enjoy baking. His cheesecakes and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies were loved by family, friends, and the Rolling Meadows Fire Department. Hank was always able to bring a smile to staff and nurses at Northwest Community Hospital. Especially the Polish-speaking ones. Hank had a good life, was much loved, and will be missed. Recognize and honor Hank's life Thursday at Arlington Lakes Golf Club, 1211 S. New Wilke Road, Arlington Heights IL, 60004. Visitation starting at 9 until 11 am, a memorial service starting at 11 am, followed by a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ( ) , or to the worthy organization of your choice. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary