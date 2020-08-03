AIKEN, SC - Henry Edward Krippner, age 87, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Henry was born on January 19, 1933 to the late Henry Krippner and the late Marie Kotnaur Krippner in Chicago, Illinois. Henry spent the first 64 years of his life in Illinois, where he raised three sons and worked in a variety of positions in the development and community relations field. His positions in Illinois included: President/ CEO Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce; Vice-President, Resource and Development and Community Relations, Adolorata Villa; Director of Development and Community Relations, Medical Center of Lake County; Executive Search Consultant and Director of Research, Fry Consultants; chairman for Lions of Illinois Eye Bank Donor Registry; ice hockey referee for many years; Deputy Sheriff, Lake County Marine Unit 10+ years. In 1995 he re-married and moved to Aiken, SC in 1997. In his retirement, desiring to stay busy, he took a position as the manager of the Habitat for Humanity Resale Store, Aiken, which he held for 20 years. Through his leadership, the store flourished, raising in excess of $1M / year in sales for Habitat for Humanity. Henry has been called a "Watch-dog" for the city of Aiken. For many years, he attended every City Council meeting that he could, and could also be counted on to know the latest "happenings" involving the community. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Aiken. You could usually find him at the Downtown Pool Hall for lunch during the week. The list of committees and boards that he served on is long, but include: Rotarian for 23 years and a Paul Harris Fellow; Board of Zoning Appeals member; Woodside POA Board of Directors; Aiken Department of Public Safety volunteer; Annual Bionic Golf Tournament, planning committee; Friends of the Aiken Railroad Depot; Aiken 2020 committee; Ringing bells for Salvation Army project; and American Cancer Society Relay For Life
volunteer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ellen Kohn Krippner; his parents; sister, Marie Krippner; brother, Alan Krippner; grandson, PFC Andrew Mark Krippner (killed in Afghanistan, 2011). He is survived by his sister, Lorraine Quick; three sons, Kevin (Karla) Krippner, Kenneth (Pam) Krippner and Keith Krippner; step-children, Sue Kohn (Tim) Shannon and Fred Kohn; grandchildren include: Kayla Krippner (Matthew Green), Kyle Krippner, Ashley Krippner, Danielle Krippner, Kyle (Caitlin) Shannon, Tierney Shannon (Sol) Grosskopf and Brynne Shannon, Anaiah and Noah Akwa; great-grandchildren: Alexander Lee Green and Delilah Catherine Green. A Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to The Rotary Club of Aiken or The Aiken branch of Habitat for Humanity The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
.