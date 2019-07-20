BARTLETT - Henry F. Salazar, 87, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born July 26, 1931 in Chicago. A veteran of the United States Army. Henry was painter by trade which was a passion of his along with fishing and dancing. His faith was very important to him and he was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for over 30 years. He will be greatly missed by the family he loved so much. Beloved husband of 53 years to Graciela (nee Ramos); loving father Maria (Gilbert Mielke) Salazar, Ramona (Enrique Perez) Salazar, Leonor (Ramiro Sanchez) Salazar, Eloise (Andrew) Salazar-Kirkwood; cherished grandpa of Gabriela, Alexia, Anabella, Bianca (Jesus), Luis, Ciara, Giselle, Lola, Andrew Jr., Anthony, Isabella; great-grandpa of Julian and Jesus; dear son of the late Guillermo Sr. and Eloise (nee Macias) and brother of the late Elvira and Guillermo Jr. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 400 Fulton St., Elgin. Following service, cremation will be at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , , would be appreciated. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 20, 2019