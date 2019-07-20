Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Church
400 Fulton St.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
400 Fulton St.
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY SALAZAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY F. SALAZAR


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARTLETT - Henry F. Salazar, 87, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born July 26, 1931 in Chicago. A veteran of the United States Army. Henry was painter by trade which was a passion of his along with fishing and dancing. His faith was very important to him and he was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for over 30 years. He will be greatly missed by the family he loved so much. Beloved husband of 53 years to Graciela (nee Ramos); loving father Maria (Gilbert Mielke) Salazar, Ramona (Enrique Perez) Salazar, Leonor (Ramiro Sanchez) Salazar, Eloise (Andrew) Salazar-Kirkwood; cherished grandpa of Gabriela, Alexia, Anabella, Bianca (Jesus), Luis, Ciara, Giselle, Lola, Andrew Jr., Anthony, Isabella; great-grandpa of Julian and Jesus; dear son of the late Guillermo Sr. and Eloise (nee Macias) and brother of the late Elvira and Guillermo Jr. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 400 Fulton St., Elgin. Following service, cremation will be at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , , would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now