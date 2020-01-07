|
Henry H. "Hank" Schumacher Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at The Wauconda Care Center in Wauconda, IL. He was born on September 19, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Henry "Harry" H. Sr. and Mary "Marie" (nee Dedrick) Schumacher. Hank as he was known, grew up in Arlington Heights IL, graduating from Wheeling High School in 1966. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 and served 4 years including two tours of duty in the Republic of South Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Merit, for his participation in over 224 combat patrols in the Mekong Delta area between September 4, 1969 and May 30, 1970. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he began his career working for several Toyota dealerships in their parts departments, including Arlington Toyota, Bredemann Toyota in Park Ridge, and for the last 25 years, Libertyville Toyota before retiring in 2014. Hank married Gail (nee Black) in 1990 in Wauconda, IL. They were happily married for nearly 30 years. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Mary Schumacher. Hank is survived by his spouse Gail of Wauconda, IL, by his twin sons Steven "Steve" of Lafayette, IN, and James "Jim" of Poplar Grove, IL; his brother Michael (Bonnie, nee Nelson) Schumacher of Wauconda, IL; sisters-in-law Lynn (Melinda) McSparrin of Port Orange, FL and Melony Stamper of Oxford Ohio; brothers-in-law Robert Black of Leola, PA and Michael Black of Middletown, OH. Hank also leaves an extended family that includes 8 nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews. A visitation and remembrance will be held at Kisselburg - Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda from 3 pm to 7 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020. At 6 pm guests are invited to share their remembrances and stories about Hank. A brief military honors ceremony will be held to close the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to at . For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020