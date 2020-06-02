Henry J. Choma, age 85; beloved husband of the late Helena and Gladys; loving father of Karen (Tim) Titolo, David (Beata), Linda (Keith) Schreiner and Elaine (Steve) Hayes; cherished grandfather of Cindy, Zachary, Mark, Charlie, Ashley, Maddie, Christopher, Timothy, Jake and Nicole; fond great-grandfather of Owen; dear brother of the late Jon Choma; dearest friend of Ted (Norma) Pieczko. Visitation Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 8:30-10:30 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect, with prayers at 10:30 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Emily Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or Disabled Veterans appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.







