HENRY J. CHOMA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HENRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry J. Choma, age 85; beloved husband of the late Helena and Gladys; loving father of Karen (Tim) Titolo, David (Beata), Linda (Keith) Schreiner and Elaine (Steve) Hayes; cherished grandfather of Cindy, Zachary, Mark, Charlie, Ashley, Maddie, Christopher, Timothy, Jake and Nicole; fond great-grandfather of Owen; dear brother of the late Jon Choma; dearest friend of Ted (Norma) Pieczko. Visitation Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 8:30-10:30 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect, with prayers at 10:30 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Emily Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or Disabled Veterans appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Service
11:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved