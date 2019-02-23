Visitation for Henry J. "Hank" Paulus, 89, will take place on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Funeral Mass will be said at St. Francis de Sales Church 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, at 10:00 a.m. on Monday. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Hank was born December 29, 1929 in Chicago at Augustana Hospital to parents Henry Paulus and Mary (nee Slama) Paulus. He married Diane (nee Stasko) Paulus on October 3, 1953 and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, his parents and grandparents. He is survived by three sons David, Kurt (Debbie), Steven (Janet); grandchildren Michael (Amy), Amy, Cassie (Andres) Ronancio, Matthew (Whitney), Jacob, and Hannah; great-grandchildren Michael Jr., Meredith, Morgan, Ava, Rylee, and Cruz; sister-in-law Charlene Stasko; nieces Michelle Cereghino and Nancy (John) Zumski; nephew Chris (Julie); other family and many dear friends. Hank graduated from St. Teresa School in 1943 and Lane Tech High School in 1947. He served in the Illinois National Guard, Ambulance Company, 108 Medical Battalion, 33rd Division, from June 1948 to May 1959. He was employed by Met Life for 14 years and Allstate Insurance Company for 24 years until his retirement in January 1993. He was elected Village Clerk for the Village of Lake Zurich in 1961, serving until September 1968, at which time he was appointed Village Trustee until May 1969. Hank was elected Village President (Mayor) from 1969 to 1989. He was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals in 1993 until 2015 serving as Chairman and Vice Chairman, and culminating 50 years of service to the Village of Lake Zurich. In his time serving the Village of Lake Zurich, Hank helped establish a solid commercial base for the residents of Lake Zurich. He also established the first paramedic program in Lake County and assisted on bringing Good Shepherd Hospital to the area. With the help of the Village Trustees and many volunteers, Hank developed a comprehensive plan for the Village which included the expanded Industrial Park. He also served as Chairman of the Council of Mayors for the Chicago Area Transportation Study, which brought millions of dollars to Lake County for many transportation projects. Hank worked with the Mayors in the six-county area to revamp the RTA. This group created the PACE Bus System, Metra Rail Service and revamped the CTA in Chicago. In addition, during his tenure, he served as Co-Chairman of the Lake Zurich Centennial Celebration. Hank coached Lake Zurich Youth Baseball for 14 years, serving as league president for two years. As a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Zurich, Hank served as an Usher for over 60 years and as an original Eucharistic Minister, serving for over 40 years. He also served on the Finance Council, the Building Committee as Chairman of Buildings and Grounds, President of the Holy Name Society, Trustee of the Parish, and Trustee of the Joseph Firnbach Foundation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church, JourneyCare, or the Joseph Firnbach Foundation. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary