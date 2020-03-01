|
|
Henry J. Thullen, 86, of Franklin, IN, died peacefully on January 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 9, 1933, in Chicago, IL to the late Henry J. and Catherine (nee Hammes) Thullen. He married Gail Virginia Harvey on August 21, 1954, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2019. In 1987 Henry retired from Universal Oil Products, Des Plaines, IL after 35 years of service, where he traveled worldwide with his team of Engineers designing Oil Refineries. Thereafter, he and his wife Gail spent the next 27 years in Las Vegas, NV. Henry was a member of the Fox Lake Lions Club and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was an avid bowler, a member of the Paddock Classic Traveling League and placed second with his doubles partner, Al Haase, Jr., in the 1971 ABC Championships Tournament. He also coached little league. In 1953, Henry joined the Army and while serving as a Corporal, was stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco, California. While stationed there he met Gail Harvey, his future wife of 65 years and returned to Chicago, completing his military service in 1961 with the Illinois Army Reserve. Survivors include his sister, Catherine McCann; children, John (Teri) Thullen, James Thullen, and Diane (Tim Gronke) Thullen; grandchildren, Cassie (Casey) Fisher, Grant (Alexandra) Thullen, and Nicole (Greg) Jenkins; and great-grandchildren, Erik and Ethan Fisher, and Brooklyn Jenkins. A Mass will be held for Henry followed by a joint blessing with his wife Gail, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside, IL 60041. A Celebration of Life for Henry and Gail will immediately follow the Mass in the church fellowship hall. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg, IL. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020