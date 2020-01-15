|
|
Henry John "Hank" Pietruszka died peacefully at home in Rolling Meadows, IL, on January 9th, 2020, at the age of 71, after a battle with cancer. Hank was born on August 10th, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Stanley and Emily. As a young man, he traveled, camped, fished, and explored his way across the United States, and later while at Von Steuben High School was a member of rock and roll sensations, The Krums. He married Kathy in 1979, and David and Jackie completed the family shortly thereafter. He spent close to 40 years as proud proprietor and tobacconist at the Arlington Pipe and Cigar Shop, where he educated the masses on the do's and don'ts of cigar and pipe smoking. He also enthusiastically served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 91, sharing his love and knowledge of all things outdoors with a younger generation. Those who knew and loved Hank will always remember his witty sense of humor, his curiosity and thirst for knowledge, his mastery of New York Times crossword puzzles and Jeopardy, his love of classic television and movies, and his fond memories of hiking down the Grand Canyon as a young man. In his own unique way, he brought laughter, smiles, and joy into the lives of those around him. He is survived by his wife Kathy (Weidner), his son David, his daughter Jackie (John) Sullivan, his sister Eva (Robert) Grady, his cousin Steve Petrovich, a large number of in-laws, out-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A memorial gathering will take place at The Grove Banquets (301 N. Weiland Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL) on Sunday, January 19th, beginning at 1pm and going until 5pm. All are invited to attend.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020