Henry L. "Hank" Bauman, age 89, passed away June 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Treasured husband of the late Carol Bauman (25 years) and the late Nancy Bauman (25 years); loving father of Barb (John) Welninski, Chris (Lisa) Bauman, Tim (Emily) Bauman, Tina Valdez -Bauman, Marty (Sue) Bauman, Donna (Jeff) Rosen, Scott (Bridget) Welninski, Joy (Steve) Merrilees, Jim Welninski, Jay (Ann) Welninski, Sid (Rose) Welninski; cherished grandfather of Erich, Jason, Kyle, Carol, Derrenda, Melissa, Nick, Ally, Tracy, Harmonie, Jessica, Jonathan, Rachel, Cody, Bekah, Rita, Tessa, Katelynn; great-grandfather of 7; dear brother of Patti Friedman, Richard (Bridget) Bauman and the late Janet Murphy; fond uncle and friend of too many to count. An avid Cubs fan to the very end. In honor of Hank and his beloved Cubs, please wear your Cubs attire to the Visitation Tuesday June 11, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Wednesday June 12, 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 10, 2019
