|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Henry Oscar "Hank" Mueller, born July 1, 1929, passed away on April 8, 2020 at age 90. Henry was born in Chicago, IL, relocating as a child to Lacon, IL. He resided in Arlington Heights, IL for more than 60 years. He was the son of the late Walter Karl Mueller and the late Anna Teresa Groh (nee Steinhauser). Henry served in the US Air Force, where he learned aircraft mechanics, leading to a 38 year career with United Airlines at O'Hare International Airport. Henry was the husband of the late Lorraine Caroline (nee Gloeckner) for 21 years, and of the late Jean Lucille Vogt (nee Scharringhausen) for 38 years. Henry has one daughter, Roberta Lawson; three grandchildren, Megan, Eric, and Sarah Lawson; two stepchildren, Fred Vogt, Jr. (Cindy) and Kim Vogt; three stepgrandchildren, Darrin (Alison) Vogt, Steven (Carrie Ann) Vogt, and Ashley Ilg; and three great-stepgrandchildren, Jackson, Morgan, and Evelyn Vogt. He is also survived by nephew, Stephen Friedl, and by sisters-in-law, Dorothy Friedl and Irene Kruckman. Henry had an avid interest in steam railroading, classical music, stamp collecting, and model building. He was proud of his German heritage and was an active participant with the German Club at Luther Village. Henry was a longtime (60+ years) member of St. John United Church of Christ in Arlington Heights. He sang in the choir there for many years. Interment will be private, at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, IL. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John UCC of Arlington Heights, the Illinois Railway Museum of Union, IL, the Lutheran Home of Arlington Heights, or Rainbow Hospice of Mt. Prospect. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020