ALGONQUIN - Henry R. Groh, 82, formerly of Hampshire, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Northwestern Centegra Hospital in Huntley. He was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Chicago the son of Henry and Susan (Boor) Groh. Henry was a US Army veteran serving from 1954 to 1958. Mr. Groh was the owner of Sensational Four Inc., of Elgin. for 23 years before his retirement. Surviving are his two daughters, Sheri Lynn (Bruce) Griffin, and Holly Ann Castellonos; dear friends, the Rozycki family, David, Cynthia, and Catherine; stepsisters, Joy (Ed) Elliot, Marshia (John) Josefik, Nancy (Dave) Nelson, Shirley (Jim) Young; stepbrothers, Jim Boll, and Barrie (Marilyn) Groh. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a stepsister, Barbara Toussaint. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, April 18 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Friday, April 19 at the funeral home with burial in Hampshire Center Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name to Paws Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. For information or on-line condolences, visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com or call 847-683-2711.