Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
HENRY "HANK" SCHULTZ Jr.


1941 - 2019
HENRY "HANK" SCHULTZ Jr. Obituary
JOHNSBURG - Henry "Hank" Schultz Jr., 77, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at JourneyCare in Barrington. Hank was known to many as Mr. Fix It! He had a competitive spirit, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, motorcycle riding, gardening and he loved all types of animals. Hank is survived by his loving wife, Carol of 38 years; son, Henry J. Schultz III; daughter, Christine (Joe) Browning; sister, Patricia (Ronald) Damore; grandson, Ryan Schultz; granddaughters, Judy and Linda Browning; his beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Joe Burke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eleanor (Moffat) Schultz Sr.; and his former wife, Judith Schultz. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to s (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) and American Vet Dogs (www.vetdogs.org). A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 am with a 10:00 Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004, 847-398-3362. Burial will immediately follow the service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833- 2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
