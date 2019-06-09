|
ROSELLE - Henry William Ewald Jonas, 82, passed away surrounded by the ones he loved, June 6th, 2019. Henry was born in Elmhurst, IL the youngest of three children of German immigrants Henry and Anna Jonas. Beloved father of Katherine, Kimberly (Perry), and Henry (Lori). Beloved grandfather of Keith Sinon, Katie Sinon, Keriann Moore (Mike), Brad Obrochta (Kim), Onreanna Jonas, Jedidiah Jonas. Beloved great-grandfather of Evalyn and Mariella Moore, Mason and Dylan Obrochta. Loving brother of Margaret (the late Norman) Modrich and Ernie (the late Barbara) Jonas. Visitation Tuesday June 11th 10 AM until the time of the service 12 Noon at the Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Rd., Bensenville. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. For information, 630-766-3232 or www.geilsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019