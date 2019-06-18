|
Herbert B. Prusener Jr., age 91, passed away on Sunday, June 16th, 2019. He was born on March 19th, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Herbert was a retired mason contractor - Herbert B. Prusener Co. Beloved husband of Nora "Tessie" Prusener (nee Gibbons); loving father of Dawn (Joseph) Ott and Kurt (Bridgid) Prusener; cherished grandfather of Derek Prusener and Erin Prusener; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert B. Prusener Sr. and Clara Prusener (nee Tausch). Visitation Thursday, 10:00 A.M until prayers 10:45 A.M. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019