ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Herbert J. Morath, age 95, formerly of Mt. Prospect, at rest, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Henke) for 66 years, loving father of Carin (Steve), Paul, and Nancy (Joe) and cherished grandfather of Megan (Steven), Ryan, Sara, Kate and Kevin. He is survived by his brother, Fritz (Pat) and many nieces and nephews. Herb was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Marie as well as his brothers William and Erhardt. Herb served in the US Army in the Pacific theatre during WWII. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 9:30-11am followed by a memorial service at 11am at St. John United Church of Christ 308 N. Evergreen Arlington Hts. 60004. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Herb's name to St. John UCC at the address above.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019