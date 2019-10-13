Daily Herald Obituaries
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1280 Prospect Ave
Des Plaines, IL
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum
700 N River Road
Des Plaines, IL
HERBERT JACOBSEN


1932 - 2019
HERBERT JACOBSEN Obituary
Marine Veteran Herbert Jacobsen, 87, passed away peacefully Friday October 11, 2019. A visitation will be held on Monday October 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Catholic Church 1280 Prospect Ave Des Plaines, Illinois 60018. Interment will follow immediately after at All Saints Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 700 N River Road Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Herb was born January 3, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Marengo High School in Marengo, Illinois and graduated in 1950 at the age of 18. After graduation he enlisted in the Marin Corp and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in March 19, 1954. He then entered into culinary school, graduating from Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute in Chicago. He then met and married his loving wife Dolores. They lived in Chicago before moving to Des Plaines, Illinois and raised 1 boy and 3 girls. Survived by his wife, Dolores; son Steven Jacobsen (Joan) and children, Lauren, Ashley and Kelley; daughters Carol Jacobsen-Blietz (Howard) and children Kyle and Ryan; Linda Uidl (Kurt) and children Cody and Bradley; Katherine Nichols (Jay) and children Abbey and Austin. Also surviving are 1 nephew and 5 nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight Chicago. Please go to https://www.honorflightchicago.org/ donate/. Please follow the instructions on how to make your donation in honor of Herbert Jacobsen.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
