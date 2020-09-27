HAWTHORN WOODS - Services and Interment for Herbert O. Neumaier, 85, will be private. Herbert was born in Germany on March 14, 1935 and passed away on September 23, 2020. He was a loving and kind family man who will be deeply missed. Herbert is survived by his wife of 60 years Lynn Neumaier; Son Mark (Kristen) Neumaier; grandchildren Trevor, Parker and Elin. In Lieu of flowers donations are appreciated in Herbert's memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation via https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/
ways-to-donate/donate/ For more information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or ahlgrimffs.com
.