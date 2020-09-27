1/
HERBERT O. NEUMAIER
1935 - 2020
HAWTHORN WOODS - Services and Interment for Herbert O. Neumaier, 85, will be private. Herbert was born in Germany on March 14, 1935 and passed away on September 23, 2020. He was a loving and kind family man who will be deeply missed. Herbert is survived by his wife of 60 years Lynn Neumaier; Son Mark (Kristen) Neumaier; grandchildren Trevor, Parker and Elin. In Lieu of flowers donations are appreciated in Herbert's memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation via https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ ways-to-donate/donate/ For more information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
