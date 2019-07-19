|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Herbert W. Parsons, 87, was born September 20, 1931 in Chicago to Vaughan and Lauretta (Stift) Parsons and passed away July 14, 2019. Herb was the beloved husband of Celeste T. (Gajda) Parsons; loving father of Lorene (Eric) Sandine; cherished grandfather of Amy and Carly Sandine and dear brother of the late Vaughan, Phyllis and Clyde "Corky" Parsons. Private funeral service has been held. Info, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019