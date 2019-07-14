|
Herman J. Schallmoser, 88, of Elk Grove Village for 45 years passed away peacefully at the Illinois Veteran's Home of Manteno, IL. He was the beloved husband of the late Antonia M. nee Boliaris (2008); loving father of Nancy M. (Chuck) Wanetick and Andrew H. Schallmoser; dear grandfather of Elyse Marie (Austin) Giddings and Jeffrey C. Wanetick and dear brother of Mary Haberthaler and the late Olga Lindeman. Herman was a retired 25 year employee of Love Controls of Wheeling as Manufacturing Foreman, and was also an avid Bingo player and traveler. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, July 19, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Future inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the IL. Veteran's Home of Manteno at 1 Veteran's Drive, Manteno, IL. 60950. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019