Wow, thanks for the news. My condolences and sympathy to Helga, Greg, Byron, Miriam, and everyone. I have lots of good memories of Hermann Holz: playing football with him, going with him to a Cubs game in Chicago, and many happy hours spent at the Holz house in Bensenville. May God give his comfort and encouragement to you all. Sincerely, Ed walkwitz

Ed Walkwitz

Friend