1/1
HERMANN A. HOLZ
1938 - 2020
NAPERVILLE - Hermann A. Holz, 82 formerly of Inverness, served his Lord and Savior, giving him praise until called home November 6, 2020. Hermann A. Holz, 82 of Naperville, formerly of Inverness, served his Lord and Savior, giving him praise until called home November 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Helga, the loving father to Gregory (Teresa) Holz, Byron (Lyssa) Holz, and Miriam (Cameron) Sen, grandfather to Kaitlyn (Josh) Roseberry, Kristin (Justin) Kellar, David Sen, Jordan Sen, and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Holz, and the oldest brother to Irmgard (Lynn) Miller & Dieter (Helen) Holz. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathaniel Sen Hermann emigrated to the USA as a 14 year old in 1952. He attended Glenbard High School while working full time with his father in the family bakery at night. He then took college courses in Law & Finance in preparation to get into Real Estate Management. He formed his own Commercial/Industrial real estate management company until he retired. Hermann's faith and devotion to service were central to his life. He could be found serving on the church board or in the church kitchen, preparing breakfast for the men's ministries special events. Hermann also used his musical gifts as a member of the choir and occasional soloist. A "count your blessings" guy. He was a longtime member of Arlington Heights Evangelical Free Church (Orchard Church). He was an avid sports fan, both in the stands or on the field. He started an intramural bowling league at Glenbard HS, played basketball, and golf. He loved fishing in Canada. He was never happier than when he was actively involved with his family, kids, and grandkids. Since 2004, the family has gathered for an annual vacation in northern Wisconsin, building lots of family memories over the years. He especially enjoyed traveling the world with Helga. They traveled throughout the US and Canada and much of Europe. Of great impact was their trip to Israel. They cruised the Caribbean, Alaska, the Mediterranean, South America and the Baltic, including Russia. Services will be held privately, due to the pandemic. Memorials may be directed to the Moody Bible Institute. Further information and live stream of a funeral service on Tuesday, November 10, at 12:00 noon is available at https://www.hultgrenfh.com/obituary/hermann-holz




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
Praising Jesus for Mr Holz's salvation. Praying for comfort, peace in this time of transition until everyone is together again.
Erica Yoneyama
November 8, 2020
Our hearts are with you all. I cherish the great times we had with your parents. Your dad had a great spirit. He is with his savior Jesus and we will see him again one day.
Rick Hastings
Friend
November 7, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss and I pray that God will bless you with His mercy and peace as you celebrate Mr. Holz's life and legacy.
Laurie Loftin
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
God bless you and your family during this time. Very sorry for your loss.
Robin & Becky Netzel
Friend
November 7, 2020
Wow, thanks for the news. My condolences and sympathy to Helga, Greg, Byron, Miriam, and everyone. I have lots of good memories of Hermann Holz: playing football with him, going with him to a Cubs game in Chicago, and many happy hours spent at the Holz house in Bensenville. May God give his comfort and encouragement to you all. Sincerely, Ed walkwitz
Ed Walkwitz
Friend
