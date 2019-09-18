Daily Herald Obituaries
HILARION "LARRY" HINKEMEYER


1935 - 2019
MOUNT PROSPECT - Hilarion "Larry" Hinkemeyer, age 84. Beloved husband of 63 years to Rosemary Hinkemeyer (nee Albers); loving father of Thomas Hinkemeyer and James (Diana) Hinkemeyer; cherished grandfather of Michael, Nicholas, Hayley and Audrey Hinkemeyer; dear brother of Merrill (Delores) Hinkemeyer, Gerald (Sharon) Hinkemeyer, the late Erling (Mildred) Hinkemeyer, Alfred Hinkemeyer and Duane Hinkemeyer; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday September 20, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Saturday September 21, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery, Luxemburg, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
