On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Hilda Dorazil, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many passed away at the age of 97. Born August 30, 1921 in Brno, Czech Republic, she was the first child of Rudolph and Valerie Uher. Prior to the start of WWII in December 1937, as a mere 16 year old, she emigrated alone from her home in the Czech Republic to Chicago, Illinois. There she finished her schooling at Lakeview High School, learned English, became an accomplished seamstress and in 1940 became an American citizen. On June 22, 1940 she married Edward Dorazil and over the next 34 years they raised their six children. Hilda and family settled in Barrington, IL in October 1953. She is best known by many Barrington "old timers" as the Catlow ticket lady where she sold theater tickets from 1959 to 1982. Hilda also was employed as a banking associate at Harris Bank from 1976 through 1991. For many years Hilda was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Community and a volunteer often seen at the Good Shepherd Hospital thrift store, Catch Penny. Always willing to try new things, in her later years, she experienced dog sledding in Alaska and hot air ballooning in Texas. Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Edward and eldest son, Robert. She is survived by her remaining children, George (Dixie) of Harrisonville, MO, Thomas (Barbara) of Charlotte, NC, Richard (Debra) of Canyon Lake, TX, Patricia (David) Littwin of Deer Park, IL and Joan Dorazil of Milwaukee, WI; as well as twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends and God now has someone who can cook some great Czech food. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:00am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington, IL. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Catlow Theater, 116 W. Main St., Barrington, IL 60010 or to JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary