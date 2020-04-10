|
|
Hilda Marie Senne, 92, passed away on April 5, 2020. Hilda was born on February 24, 1928. She lived in Palatine, IL, most of her life. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palatine. She worked for the telephone company for 37 years. Hilda is survived by her brothers and sisters, Lester Senne, William (Margaret) Senne, Betty Simone, Jane (Dale) Daggett and Jean (Ron) Carlow; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Hilda is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth Senne; her brother, Edward Senne and sister, Joan Miller. Hilda was dedicated to her family, friends and faith; and always cared selflessly for others. A Memorial service in Hilda's honor will be conducted at a later date due to restrictions of social gatherings at this time.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2020