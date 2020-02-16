|
|
BLOOMINGDALE - Hilda Rybak, 80, formerly of Arlington Heights was born October 24, 1939 in Romania to Rudolph and Elsa (Schorr) Mueller and passed away February 12, 2020. Hilda was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Rybak; loving mother of John P. Rybak, Cynthia A. (Gregory) Rensink, James N. (Lauren) Rybak and Elizabeth E. (Sam) Pusch; cherished grandmother of Lauren Wegner, Brandon Wegner, Nathan Pusch, Emma Pusch, Ethan Rasmussen, Erin Rensink and Katherine Rensink; great-grandmother of Avery Willis; dear sister of Erika (late Rene) Hunziker, Inge (Alan) Wegner and Renate (late Glenn) Porter and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Saturday, February 22, from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at New Apostolic Church, 854 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 appreciated. Funeral information 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020