HILDE SENDEF
Hilde Sendef, 98, beloved wife of the late Georg; loving mother of Erwin (Monica) and Waltraud (Adolf) Mueller; cherished grandmother of Mark (Gina), Cynthia (Jason) Black and Christian (Laurie): great-grandmother of Jessica, Ryan, Lydia, Abigail, Jakob, William, Matthew and Elisabeth; fond friend of many. Dedicated lifelong member of The Society of the Danube Swabians. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Society of the Danube Swabians, 625 E. Seegers Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016, Phone: 847-296-6172. Service and interment private with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. 847-394-2336.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
