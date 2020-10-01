Hildegard G. Lang, 83, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Evanston, IL. She was born on October 16, 1936 in Hamburg, Germany. In 1956, after college, Hildegard immigrated to Toronto, Canada to marry her fiance, Werner W. Lang, who had immigrated there earlier that year. They moved to Portland, Oregon in 1963. Werner's career then moved them to Los Angeles, San Antonio and, finally, to Libertyville in 1980. Hildegard enjoyed traveling, entertaining, her flower gardens and also taught German at the historic Fort Sheridan military base to soldiers before their deployment to Germany. Hildegard was preceded in death by her husband on July 3, 2013. Surviving is her brother, Gerhard (Gisela) Hamer of Hamburg, Germany and many friends who have become family over the years. Donations in her memory may be made to your chosen charity. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009. Share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.