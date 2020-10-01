1/1
HILDEGARD G. LANG
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HILDEGARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildegard G. Lang, 83, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Evanston, IL. She was born on October 16, 1936 in Hamburg, Germany. In 1956, after college, Hildegard immigrated to Toronto, Canada to marry her fiance, Werner W. Lang, who had immigrated there earlier that year. They moved to Portland, Oregon in 1963. Werner's career then moved them to Los Angeles, San Antonio and, finally, to Libertyville in 1980. Hildegard enjoyed traveling, entertaining, her flower gardens and also taught German at the historic Fort Sheridan military base to soldiers before their deployment to Germany. Hildegard was preceded in death by her husband on July 3, 2013. Surviving is her brother, Gerhard (Gisela) Hamer of Hamburg, Germany and many friends who have become family over the years. Donations in her memory may be made to your chosen charity. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009. Share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved