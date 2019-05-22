Hildegard Lietzo, 90, of Fort Myers, Florida and formerly of Niles, Illinois and Cape Coral, Florida died on Saturday, May 18. 2019 at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres with her niece, Diane, by her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Lietzo, who was the love of her life. Loving daughter of the late Maria and Martin Schwarz; dear twin sister of Anna Tegtmeier; proud Aunt of Anna's children, Shari, Jim (Laura), Gail (Tom), Diane and Tim; devoted and loving cousin of Harold and Diane, their children and grandchildren; caring Aunt to her many great nieces and nephews and wonderful, kind and caring friend to all those she had met throughout her life. Family and friends will gather for visitation Fri., May 24, 2019 from 10:00am until time of funeral mass at 11:00am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church 1001 E. Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit http://www.michaelsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary