HILLARD V. MEYERS
ELGIN - Hillard V. Meyers, 94, of Elgin, IL and North Ft. Myers, FL, passed away on November 13, 2020. He was born July 26, 1926, in Chicago, IL, the son of Anthony and Ella Meyers. Hillard was a graduate of the University of Michigan and had been a resident of Elgin since 1950. He owned and operated H.V. Meyers Insurance Agency for over 35 years, and was an agent for Equitable Life Insurance Society of the US since 1955. Hillard was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, serving as Head Usher for 22 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #57 of Elgin. He was a member of BPOE Elks Lodge No. 737 of Elgin. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Elgin and N. Ft. Myers Council. He was member and past president of the Elgin Area Life Underwriters Association. Member and past president of the Elgin Association of Independent Insurance Agents and member of and past president of the St. Edward's Booster Club of Elgin. Survivors include his four cherished children: Pamela (Steve) Michel of Elgin, Paula (Charles) Feucht of Huntley, Portia (Rudy) Ollero and Howard (Monica) Meyers of Marengo; nine grandchildren: Katie (Sean) Gaskill, Stacy (Jeff) Rausch, and Jeffrey Michel (Laura DiLuia); Sara (Matt) Balgeman, Stephanie (Scott) Donovan, Megan (Eric) Truax, Nicholas Ollero, Bryce and Turner Meyers; four great-grandchildren: Madison and Hannah Balgeman and JR and Kellan Donovan, and his brother: Richard (Irene) Meyers of Crystal Lake, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 62 years: Patricia L. Meyers in 2013; and a son-in-law: Richard Callahan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin, with Rev. Ryan Browning officiating. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. Info, lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com or 847-741-8800.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
