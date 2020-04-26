Daily Herald Obituaries
HOPE ELLA KLEIN


1950 - 2020
HOPE ELLA KLEIN Obituary
LISLE - Hope Ella Klein, 69, a longtime resident of Lisle, IL, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, following a heroic battle with COVID-19. Hope was a resident of Lisle for over 30 years where she owned and operated Klein's Cleaning Service. Hope was our mom and she was amazing. She was so strong and overcame many obstacles in her life. She was incredibly loving and kind. She was a great listener and friend. She was fun and was never afraid to be silly in order to make people smile and laugh. She had a tremendous love for her grandchildren and they loved her so much in return. Left to honor Hope and remember her love are Hope's four children, Mike (Teri) Carlson, Jamie (Julie) Klein, Candace (Ed) Klixbull, and Darryl (Melissa) Klein; eleven grandchildren; sisters, Alva Reese and Dawn (Frank) Emmerling; brothers, Charles Lederer, Burt (Renee) Lederer and Edwin Lederer; many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, 1500 West Ogden Ave., Naperville, IL 60540. We invite you to read her full obituary at www.burroughsfh.com. A celebration of life will be planned in the months ahead.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
