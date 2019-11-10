|
Howard B. Christensen left us quietly on September 2, 2019 at his son's home in Fontana, WI. Born, November 4, 1932, in Chicago, IL, he was just shy of age 87, losing to a two year bout with cancer. He is survived by loving children, Kirk and Kim, sister, Jane (Berger), and brother, Stuart. Grandchildren, Mark and Amanda Gulotta, and ex-wife, Sue Christensen also hold him in their memories. Howard was known for his sense of humor, devotion to fitness, love for being in the sun, playing cards and tennis. Residents of Elk Grove knew him as 'the guy on the bike.' A retiree from State Farm, he wintered at his condo by Crescent Beach on Siesta Key, FL. His passing is truly a loss to all who knew him. He will always be missed. A family memorial will be held in Florida in December. For info, [email protected]
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019