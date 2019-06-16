Daily Herald Obituaries
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
More Obituaries for HOWARD HEMPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD BLAIR HEMPE


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HOWARD BLAIR HEMPE Obituary
Howard Blair Hempe, age 95, formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL and Green Lake, WI, passed away on June 10, 2019 surrounded by his children. Beloved husband of the late Barbara MacLeod Hempe, loving father of Karen (Forest) Andrews, Linda (Paul) Marmillion, David (Susan) Hempe and Debbie (Lee) Berdinski, beloved Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 10. Howard served as an Army Combat Medic in the Tenth Mountain Division during World War II. In 1986 he retired from Bristol - Myer Squibb Pharmaceutical Corporation. He was involved in the formation of Glen Ellyn Boys Baseball and served as President, coach and manager. He was instrumental in the formation of the T-Ball and youth umpire program. Howard was a member of the Glen Ellyn Masonic Lodge, The Scottish Rite and longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. Golfing, bowling and table tennis were favorite activities as well as boating on Green Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/ chicago/ways-to-give. Visitation is Monday, June 17th from 4-8 pm and Tuesday, June 18 th at 10:00am followed by the memorial service at 11:30am at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Private interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
