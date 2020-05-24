|
ROSELLE - Howard C. Schaufler, Jr., 76, Army Veteran, previously of Hoffman Estates, passed away May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Schaufler (nee Pacific) for over 51 years; loving father of Tracey Cook; devoted grandfather of Tegan and Ainslee Cook; cherished brother of Darlene (Grant) Malchow of Orlando, FL and Carol (The late Dennis) Peden of Palatine, IL; Fond uncle of Jeff Peden, Laurie (Steve) Slaw, Kevin (Helena) Malchow, Scott (Jessica) Malchow, and Wendy (Bill) Hanus. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard C. Schaufler, Sr. and Lorraine Schaufler. Funeral service will be private. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Howard was a 22-year heart transplant survivor, contributions to Gift of Hope, www.giftofhope.org, would be greatly appreciated in remembrance of Melissa McLain. For funeral information, please call Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - The Ahlgrim Chapel at 630-834-3515 or visit Howard's memorial at www.ElmhurstFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020