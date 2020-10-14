ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Howard Carl Braun, age 87, of Arlington Heights was born in Chicago to Carl and Helen (Berndt) Braun and passed away October 11, 2020. Beloved husband to Evelyn (nee Blume); loving father of Gail (Steven) Haske, Pamela (James) Taege, and Gary (Lisa) Braun; and proud grandfather of Brian, Scott, Evan, and Joshua. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Nekola. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, and on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9 AM until the time of the service at 10 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
.