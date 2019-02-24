Daily Herald Obituaries
PALATINE - Howard Edward Sundberg, 88. Marine Corps Korean War Veteran. Born May 3, 1930 in Chicago, IL, passed away February 16, 2019. Howard was a retired sheet metal worker in Local Union 73 and was presented with his 60 year pin on May of 2018. Beloved husband for over 66 years of Margaret R. Sundberg (Petosky). Loving father of Alan (Joan), Michael (Debra) and Margaret (the late Donald) McAllister. Proud grandfather of Michelle, Donald, Christopher, Tabatha, Samantha and great-grandfather of Kylah. Dear brother of Dorothy Barker, Ruth (Martin) McCarthy and the late Bernard Sundberg. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
