Howard Engelking, 88, of Geneva, formerly of Elgin, passed away on July 8, 2019 at Greenfields of Geneva. He was born on May 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL the son of Conrad and Florence Engelking. Howard attended Valparaiso University in Indiana. After college, he served in the US Army. Following his discharge, he was employed by GAB Business Services for 40 years. Besides his family, his greatest love was the Chicago White Sox and his dog. Along with his wife, he was a charter member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church of Elgin. Survivors include his wife: Janet (Acton) of 66 years; his daughters: Brenda (Andy) Stopka and Laurel (Kevin) Heine; daughter-in-law: Julie Engelking; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his sister: Connie Smith, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son: Steve Engelking; and brothers: Bob and Carl Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 12N462 Tina Trail, Elgin, IL 60124, from 10:00am until 11:00am with the funeral service starting at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019