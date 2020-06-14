DES PLAINES - Howard H. Moellenkamp, 94, a lifelong resident of Des Plaines, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020. Howard was born on August 26, 1925 in Elk Grove Township, the son of the late Henry and Alma (nee Rascher) Moellenkamp. He grew up on his family's farm and attended St. John Lutheran School and Church in Mt. Prospect. Howard enlisted in the US Army and served in the Military Police Corps, he was stationed in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. He was Superintendent of Sanitation for the City of Des Plaines. He had a second career with Meyer Material Company in Des Plaines, retiring in 1994. He served as a volunteer fireman for 25 years (1949-74) on the Des Plaines Fire Department. Howard enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. Howard is survived by loving daughters, Mary (Glenn) Thompson and Laura (Michael) Taylor; grandsons, Jason Taylor and Eric Thompson; brother, LaVern Moellenkamp; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Blenkle, Lauratta Tice and Erna Martin and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Esther (nee Blenkle) and sister, Vernette Carnehl. A gathering to celebrate Howard's life will be held at a future date. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. Funeral care by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.