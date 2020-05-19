Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wyocena Community Church
West 164 E. Franklin
Wyocena, WI
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Westfield, WI
View Map
HOWARD H. WAGNER


1938 - 2020
ELGIN - Howard H. Wagner, 81 of Pardeevillle, WI, formerly of Elgin passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born July 9, 1938 in Danville, IL the son of Harold and Emma June McQually Wagner. He had been a resident of Elgin for 30 years before moving to Wisconsin. He was the Owner of Kettner Insurance Agency before retiring. Surviving are 2 children, David (Patty) Wagner and Deborah (Jim) Brown, 6 grandchildren, Shane Wagner, Jonathan (Josephine) Wagner, Zachary Wagner, Hillary (Lee) Ziller, Jamie (Grant) Nepermann and Patrick Brown, 3 great-grandchildren, Maddilyn, Lucy and Derrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley and a sister, Sue Lutz. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21 at 1:00 P.M. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Westfield, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 NOON at Wyocena Community Church, West 164 E. Franklin, Wyocena. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe given to Wyocena Community Church. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, IL is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020
