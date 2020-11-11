Howard S. Shore, 88, beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Kunik) for 66 years; loving father of Gary Shore, Iris (Barry) Gertz and Murray (Susie) Shore; cherished Papa of Vitty (Ozzy), David, Joe, Andrea (Nate), Brad (Amanda), Randee (Brock), Alison and Matthew; adored great-grandfather of Matteo, Leon and Theo; dear brother of Harriette Bernstein and the late Myron (Ginny) Shore; many loving nieces and nephews. Private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, www.lakeforestcivicorchestra.org
. For information, including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.