Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD T. CURRAN Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD T. CURRAN Sr. Obituary
Howard T. Curran Sr., age 91, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born September 29, 1928 in Chicago, the son of the late William and Myrtle (nee Mader) Curran. Howard grew up in Chicago going to Lane Tech High School and finished his education in the US Army, stationed in Texas and Virginia. When he returned home he resumed his tree care business and expanded the business to include landscaping and a tree nursery. In 1991, he turned over his business to his son but continued to work tirelessly in all aspects of the business until his passing. He loved his work, travel, making beautiful furniture, food and his family. Howard is survived by his 5 children, Janet Curran (Kent Anderson), Gail Curran, Cynthia (Pat) O'Leary, Howard (Barbara) Curran Jr. and James Curran; his 2 grandchildren, Erin O'Leary and Patrick O'Leary Jr.; his former wife, Patricia Curran (nee Peplinski); and his sister, June Wenzel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbert, Robert and Norman Curran; his sister, Roberta "Betty" Meskan; and former wife, Maggie Curran (nee Dean). The visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -