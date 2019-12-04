|
Howard T. Curran Sr., age 91, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born September 29, 1928 in Chicago, the son of the late William and Myrtle (nee Mader) Curran. Howard grew up in Chicago going to Lane Tech High School and finished his education in the US Army, stationed in Texas and Virginia. When he returned home he resumed his tree care business and expanded the business to include landscaping and a tree nursery. In 1991, he turned over his business to his son but continued to work tirelessly in all aspects of the business until his passing. He loved his work, travel, making beautiful furniture, food and his family. Howard is survived by his 5 children, Janet Curran (Kent Anderson), Gail Curran, Cynthia (Pat) O'Leary, Howard (Barbara) Curran Jr. and James Curran; his 2 grandchildren, Erin O'Leary and Patrick O'Leary Jr.; his former wife, Patricia Curran (nee Peplinski); and his sister, June Wenzel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbert, Robert and Norman Curran; his sister, Roberta "Betty" Meskan; and former wife, Maggie Curran (nee Dean). The visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019