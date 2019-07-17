ROLLING MEADOWS - Howland Bedell Werling, Jr., age 86, passed away with family at his side on Monday, July 15th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howland and Viola (Fuoss) Werling, and his beloved wife Barbara L. (Bergstrom) Werling. Howland was born in Fairbury, Illinois on July 16, 1932. He graduated from Paxton High School and met his future bride in Mattoon, Illinois. They married in June 1954 and raised five boys in Rolling Meadows. Howland joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Kingsville, Texas. Following his service in the Navy, Howland and Barb returned to Illinois. Howland went on to obtain his bachelor's degree in Education at Eastern Illinois University and his master's degree from Northern Illinois University. He taught at Sharp Corner School and Old Orchard Junior High School in Skokie. Howland then spent 30+ years as a teacher, Dean of Students, and Assistant Principal of Building Services at Wheeling High School. He enthusiastically embraced his role as technical director for numerous theatrical productions at WHS. He loved attending anything and everything grandchildren related. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He leaves behind his brothers, Edward (Karen) Werling, and Robert (Barbara) Werling, as well as his five beloved sons, Michael Werling, Scott (Mary) Werling, Thomas (Luminda) Werling, Timothy (MaryAnne) Werling, and Douglas (Tracy) Werling. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Friday, July 19th at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchoff Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment will be private immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Howland's name to Journeycare.org. For information, 847-253-0224. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019