Hubert A. "Jerry" Flack Jr. ROLLING MEADOWS - Hubert A. "Jerry" Flack Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. He was born January 7, 1931 in Chicago to the late Edna and Hubert Flack Sr. Jerry served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He attended Queen of Angels grade school, Holy Cross seminary, and received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University in 1968. He was a 25-year member of the Association of Accountants and Financial Professionals in Business. Jerry was a 50+ year member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights and also served as President of the Rotary Club of Mount Prospect. He enjoyed a good game of cards and golf with his buddies and was known for his positive outlook on life. Jerry was the loving husband of Jacqueline (nee Rowland) for sixty-four years. He was the cherished father of Steven Flack, Julie Royer, Deborah (Robert) Fry, Hubert III (Denise), Michael (Valerie) and the late David Flack. He was the proud grandfather of twelve, great-grandfather of six, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was the beloved brother of Jeanne (Junior) Rhodes, the late Catherine Flack, Dolores (John) Kasper, and June Flack. Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. For more information, call 847-253-0224. Remembrances may be made in Jerry's name to the or .
