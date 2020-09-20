Hubert A. "Jerry" Flack, Jr. passed away at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington on April 11, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, from 4pm to 7pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. A Mass will be held on Friday, September 25, at 11am at Our Lady of the Wayside Parish, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 E. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. For information, 847-253-0224.