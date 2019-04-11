|
DES PLAINES - Hugh H. Hollembaek, age 90, passed away April 8, 2019. United States Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Lorene Hollembaek (nee Grimm) for 69 years. Loving father of Wayne (Nancy) Hollembaek and the late Susan Hollembaek. Fond brother of the late Louis (Beverly) Jr. and Loren (Jean). Proud grandfather of Michele Hollembaek and Ryan (Marla) Hollembaek. Great-grandfather of Jamie and Venesa Hollembaek. Visitation Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee Street, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to , stjude.org. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Des Plaines, IL. For information, 847-699-9003.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2019