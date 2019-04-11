Daily Herald Obituaries
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
HUGH HOLLEMBAEK
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee Street
Des Plaines,, IL
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee Street,
Des Plaines, IL
DES PLAINES - Hugh H. Hollembaek, age 90, passed away April 8, 2019. United States Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Lorene Hollembaek (nee Grimm) for 69 years. Loving father of Wayne (Nancy) Hollembaek and the late Susan Hollembaek. Fond brother of the late Louis (Beverly) Jr. and Loren (Jean). Proud grandfather of Michele Hollembaek and Ryan (Marla) Hollembaek. Great-grandfather of Jamie and Venesa Hollembaek. Visitation Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee Street, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to , stjude.org. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Des Plaines, IL. For information, 847-699-9003.
